Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.000-$10.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.850-$7.450 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.78.

Shares of J stock traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.77. 34,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

