Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Otter Tail updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.780-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of OTTR traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.42. 12,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Otter Tail has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $71.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.22%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 29,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTTR has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sidoti cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

