Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Increases By 63.7%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 2,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,391. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile
Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
