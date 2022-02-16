Short Interest in Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Increases By 63.7%

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 522,700 shares, an increase of 63.7% from the January 15th total of 319,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 2,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,391. Catalyst Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Catalyst Biosciences from $16.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading downgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 4,353.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,771,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,123 shares during the period. 22NW LP boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 1,429,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 653,968 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 925,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,008,000 after purchasing an additional 18,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 909,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Catalyst Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Biosciences Company Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

