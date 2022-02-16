Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 65.4% in January

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,830,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 23,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ITUB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 2,961,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,016,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 169.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 59,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 22,530,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,385,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after acquiring an additional 475,216 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

