Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Up 65.4% in January

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,830,000 shares, a growth of 65.4% from the January 15th total of 23,480,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
ITUB stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 2,961,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,016,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.36%.
ITUB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.
