Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 104,700 shares, an increase of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 4.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RHE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. 573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,487. Regional Health Properties has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $8.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

