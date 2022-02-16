Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) will post ($0.08) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACST. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Acasti Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of Acasti Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. 3,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,786. Acasti Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 392.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

