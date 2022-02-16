Head-To-Head Survey: Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) and Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Axonics alerts:

This table compares Axonics and Becton, Dickinson and’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 22.73 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -29.93 Becton, Dickinson and $20.25 billion 3.82 $2.09 billion $5.78 46.99

Becton, Dickinson and has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Becton, Dickinson and, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.0% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Becton, Dickinson and shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axonics and Becton, Dickinson and, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Becton, Dickinson and 0 4 1 0 2.20

Axonics presently has a consensus target price of $74.80, suggesting a potential upside of 36.57%. Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus target price of $276.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.61%. Given Axonics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axonics is more favorable than Becton, Dickinson and.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Becton, Dickinson and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01% Becton, Dickinson and 8.75% 14.87% 6.65%

Volatility and Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Becton, Dickinson and has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and beats Axonics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co. is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery. The BD Life Sciences segment provides products for the safe collection and transport of diagnostics specimens, and instruments and reagent systems to detect infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infections, and cancers. The BD Interventional segment offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products to hospitals, individual healthcare professionals, extended care facilities, alternate site facilities, and patients via its Homecare business. The company was founded by Maxwell W. Becton and Fairleigh S. Dickinson in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.