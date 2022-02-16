Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-$1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion.

Shares of APPS stock traded down $4.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 426,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,689. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $35.55 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.87.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Digital Turbine from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

