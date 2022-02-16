McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Short Interest Down 47.4% in January

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MLAIU) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $408,000. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of McLaren Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000.

McLaren Technology Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

