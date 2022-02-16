Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Down 42.1% in January

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 15th total of 120,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MFCSF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,780. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.27. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0621 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Facilities from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.