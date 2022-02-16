PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 46.3% in January

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 3,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.45.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.
About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
