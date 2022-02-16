PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Short Interest Down 46.3% in January

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the January 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE PFN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 3,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFN. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.