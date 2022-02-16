Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) in the last few weeks:

2/11/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $109.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $108.00 to $109.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $181.00.

1/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.

12/30/2021 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.95. 9,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,711. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.