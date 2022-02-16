Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) in the last few weeks:
- 2/11/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $109.00 to $103.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/28/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $108.00 to $109.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $250.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $226.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $181.00.
- 1/3/2022 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $211.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/30/2021 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.95. 9,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,711. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.09.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.
