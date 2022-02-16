Megacoin Trading Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $194,191.96 and approximately $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Megacoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00291946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,857,980 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

