Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00076013 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000111 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000566 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

