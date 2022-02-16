$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Callaway Golf’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Callaway Golf posted sales of $651.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 55%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Callaway Golf.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

ELY stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,974. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $21.83 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $730,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callaway Golf (ELY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.