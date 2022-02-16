$946.43 Million in Sales Expected for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to report $946.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $897.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $981.00 million. Mattel posted sales of $874.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.24 billion to $6.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.59.

In other news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,611,000. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter worth approximately $50,736,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,770,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,221 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 28.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Mattel by 37.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,032 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mattel stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.46. 165,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,158,031. Mattel has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $25.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

