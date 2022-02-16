New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.750-$-0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $784 million-$786 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.49 million.New Relic also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.190 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.78.

NYSE:NEWR traded down $3.19 on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,646. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.56 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic has a one year low of $51.52 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Relic will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total transaction of $3,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,501 shares of company stock worth $8,897,970 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in New Relic by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $618,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

