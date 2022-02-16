Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process. Absci Corporation is based in VANCOUVER, Wash. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:ABSI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. Absci has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 4,250 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Mcclain bought 7,155 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Absci in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Absci during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 38.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

