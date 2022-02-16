Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Increases By 67.2%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 14.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,968. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 13.60 and a 52 week high of 20.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 391.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the period.

