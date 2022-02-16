Short Interest in Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Increases By 67.2%

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the January 15th total of 117,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock traded up 0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 14.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,968. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 52 week low of 13.60 and a 52 week high of 20.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.06%.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund (NBXG)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.