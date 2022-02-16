Short Interest in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Expands By 68.1%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 862,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 620,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 17,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $171.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 685,369 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ceragon Networks by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 373,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 158,054 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 538.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.