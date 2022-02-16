DAOventures Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $367,277.48 and approximately $1,125.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DAOventures has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004713 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000224 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009259 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004117 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.