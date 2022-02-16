Validity Market Capitalization Tops $18.49 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market cap of $18.49 million and approximately $202,495.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.10 or 0.00009259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009258 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.95 or 0.00557563 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000095 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,511,120 coins and its circulating supply is 4,508,379 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

