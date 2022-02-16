Connectome (CNTM) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.43 Million

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Connectome has traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar. Connectome has a market capitalization of $136,149.63 and approximately $1.43 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Connectome

Connectome (CRYPTO:CNTM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

