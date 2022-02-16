EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.33.

EMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of EMCORE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of EMKR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,025. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a market cap of $149.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.29.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 484.1% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 10,853 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EMCORE in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 17,577 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

