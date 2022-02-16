$29.60 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will announce $29.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.40 million. Kura Sushi USA reported sales of $9.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 226%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full year sales of $132.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.90 million to $132.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $176.70 million, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $177.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.33.

Kura Sushi USA stock traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $52.34. 322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,763. The firm has a market cap of $508.33 million, a P/E ratio of -87.12 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $85.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

