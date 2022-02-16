Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Given New GBX 1,650 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.68) to GBX 1,650 ($22.33) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ocado Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $834.95.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF remained flat at $$17.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,376. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.29. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $37.43.

Ocado Group Plc engages in the operation of online grocery supermarket. It operates through the following segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The Retail segment provides online grocery and general merchandise offerings to customers within the UK. The UK Solutions & Logistics segment reflects contracts with the Ocado Retail joint venture and Morrisons, inclusive of both solutions contracts and service agreements with Ocado Logistics for the provision of third party logistics and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.