Wagner Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wagner Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $445.34. 289,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,063,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $461.09 and its 200-day moving average is $455.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $373.26 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

