Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.21

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and traded as low as $7.90. Crimson Wine Group shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 643 shares.
The firm has a market cap of $178.84 million, a PE ratio of 99.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWGL)
