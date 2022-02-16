Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Short Interest Down 43.3% in January

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a drop of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 109.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 106.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STXB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,443. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10. The firm has a market cap of $510.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Spirit of Texas Bancshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.17%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products.

