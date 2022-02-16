Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.00. DaVita posted earnings per share of $2.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $10.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 67.99%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:DVA traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.38. 23,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,346. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $94.38 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.71. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,981,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,263,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in DaVita by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 35,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,707 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

