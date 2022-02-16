Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.87.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.