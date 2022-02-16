Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,200 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 60 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,301. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.00. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.87.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TENX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $124,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tenax Therapeutics by 100.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 356,347 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 178,455 shares during the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.