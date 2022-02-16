$162.99 Million in Sales Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce $162.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.90 million and the highest is $163.07 million. Employers reported sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $666.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $666.20 million to $666.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Separately, TheStreet cut Employers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.24 per share, with a total value of $117,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Employers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Employers during the third quarter valued at about $234,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.06. Employers has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $43.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.17.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

