ICHI Trading 3% Higher This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $74.96 million and $207,177.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.78 or 0.00040149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00045381 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,167.05 or 0.07150429 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,191.80 or 0.99774240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00050220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00052754 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002886 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,215,265 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

