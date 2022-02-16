e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104.00

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and $104.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.31 or 0.00291946 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000607 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002494 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,989,778 coins and its circulating supply is 17,167,602 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

e-Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

