Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading Down 6.1%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) shares traded down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.69. 35,699 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 667,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.19.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs purchased 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 20,060 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 122,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

