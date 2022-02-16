Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.37

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 24053 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.74. The firm has a market cap of $514.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of Rubius Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 55.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,630,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 22,730 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 267,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 22,640 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 219.4% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

