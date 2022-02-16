Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 31500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.58 million and a PE ratio of -1.04.
Hemostemix Company Profile (CVE:HEM)
