FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.000-$15.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.17 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.550 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $244.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,789. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.85 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $314.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 923.5% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,927,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

