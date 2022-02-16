Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell Sells 6,931 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.13. 14,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 2.05. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.31.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.43. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SKY. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

