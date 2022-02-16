Brokerages Set salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Target Price at $319.74

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.87 on Friday, reaching $210.38. 152,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,734,655. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $207.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $236.11 and a 200-day moving average of $261.30.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 57,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.14, for a total transaction of $14,460,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total transaction of $1,562,728.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,759 shares of company stock valued at $39,396,813. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.