Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Receives $68.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.65. 11,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,501. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $77.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.