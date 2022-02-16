Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.40 Million

Analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will report $119.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $111.00 million to $126.20 million. Physicians Realty Trust posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $457.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $437.02 million to $467.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $513.43 million, with estimates ranging from $446.73 million to $573.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:DOC traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $17.42. 124,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,352. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

