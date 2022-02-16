Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 5,309,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $286,791,000 after purchasing an additional 50,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,905,367 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,929,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $817,000. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.28. 450,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,808,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.69 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.29.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg purchased 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

