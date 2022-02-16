Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in January

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the January 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,161.8 days.

Shares of Avacta Group stock remained flat at $$0.97 during trading on Wednesday. Avacta Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.

Avacta Group Company Profile

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, and rest of Europe. It operates in three segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Animal Health. The company develops custom Affimer proteins for customer products and in-house diagnostic assays.

