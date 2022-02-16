Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) Short Interest Up 66.6% in January

Avacta Group Plc (OTCMKTS:AVCTF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,700 shares, a growth of 66.6% from the January 15th total of 278,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,161.8 days.
Shares of Avacta Group stock remained flat at $$0.97 during trading on Wednesday. Avacta Group has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51.
Avacta Group Company Profile
