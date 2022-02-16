The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) Short Interest Down 32.3% in January

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the January 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of BKGFF traded down $9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.41. 37 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768. The Berkeley Group has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $67.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.20.

BKGFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised The Berkeley Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Investec initiated coverage on The Berkeley Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,460 ($60.35) to GBX 4,700 ($63.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,075.00.

Berkeley Group Holdings Plc engages in the development of residential and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following brands: Berkeley, St. James, St. George, St. Edward, St. Joseph, and St. William. The company was founded by Anthony William Pidgley and Jim Farrer in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

