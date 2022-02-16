Sirius Petroleum (LON:SRSP) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.40

Sirius Petroleum Plc (LON:SRSP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.40 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.40 ($0.01). Sirius Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.01), with a volume of 0 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of £14.71 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.40.
Sirius Petroleum Company Profile (LON:SRSP)
