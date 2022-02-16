P2P Global Investments (LON:P2P) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $826.00

P2P Global Investments PLC (LON:P2P) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 826 ($11.18) and traded as low as GBX 822 ($11.12). P2P Global Investments shares last traded at GBX 826 ($11.18), with a volume of 23,968 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 826 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 826.01. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 68.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £617.42 million and a P/E ratio of 20.91.
P2P Global Investments Company Profile (LON:P2P)
