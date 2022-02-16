Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) Short Interest Up 58.2% in January

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,600 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the January 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 222.0 days.

BZLFF remained flat at $$36.28 on Wednesday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47.

Get Bunzl alerts:

About Bunzl

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.