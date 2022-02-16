TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Trading 6.5% Higher

TDCX Inc (NYSE:TDCX)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49. 1,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 292,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.54.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TDCX in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.30 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.32 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDCX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $470,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $575,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter valued at $766,000. 4.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Inc is a digital customer experience solutions provider for technology and blue-chip companies. It offers omnichannel CX solutions, sales and digital marketing services and content monitoring and moderation services. The company serves travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organisations, gaming, e-commerce and education sector.

