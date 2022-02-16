UBS Group Trims Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Target Price to €190.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of RDSMY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 48,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,722. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

