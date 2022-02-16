UBS Group Trims Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Target Price to €190.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from €205.00 ($232.95) to €190.00 ($215.91) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Shares of RDSMY traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 48,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,722. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.69. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

